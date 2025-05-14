The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: What will Serena do?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 is going to be coming to Hulu next week and in general, the stakes are higher across the board.

After all, we are at a point in the story right now where there are mysteries all across the board. Take, for starters, the simple fact that June and a lot of other handmaids are now on the run. By virtue of that, we are left in a spot where anyone could die at any moment given that sooner rather than later. Also, you have to wonder about what’s going to be happening when it comes to Serena. She has already realized that Wharton is far from who he originally presented himself to be — does that mean that she will leave him for good?

Well, let’s just say here that things could be complicated. While Serena is furious over Wharton having a handmaid, she also is someone desperate to have power. This is some of what Yvonne Strahovski had to say to Variety on the subject:

In the moment, you’d say anything in your anger; whether you stick with that is another story. Serena has always been the kind of person that will choose the best avenue for her survival and her protection. Most characters in Gilead operate this way. It’s self-serving, unlike June, who operates for the greater good. Serena makes self-serving choices. That’s part of why she’s a complex character, is because she struggles to understand what is for the greater good and what is self-serving — and ultimately, she always does self-serving.

The latter sentence is really why we tend to think that it is impossible to ever have full faith in this character to do anything close to redemption. She’s never shown any really signs of wanting to be better.

