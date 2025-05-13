Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 9: Last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 9 over on Fox next week, of course there are reasons for excitement!

After all, the first thing that we should really note here is that there are only two episodes left this season, and we have to hope this means that the stories are going to escalate. It is our hope that the finale is something that is big and emotional, largely because this show has spent the better part of the past few weeks just finding its footing after the death of Nikki. We’re still not sure that the drama will ever be the same and yet still, everything presses on.

Now, let’s also get further into the story. Below, you can see the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 9 synopsis to get a few more details on what is come:

When a brewery foreman is kidnapped after arguing with his CEO over safety violations, MPU finds evidence that suggests that the victim was taken by competitors over a stolen beer formula. Also, Bennett’s ex, who is also Houston’s step-son, threatens to make her life hell for interrogating his client without representation in the all-new “Burt” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-219) (TV-14)

Of course, we do tend to think that this is going to be one of those cases that has a lot of twists and turns. After all, why wouldn’t it? There are so many reasons to think that corporate competition could be behind everything with this case — especially since we could be talking about people who are almost always desperate to one-up each other.

