The Voice season 28: Niall Horan, Reba McEntire returning

Even though The Voice season 27 has yet to formally wrap up yet at NBC, there is more that we can say regarding season 28!

This week, the folks at the network officially confirmed that Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg will all be coming back to the singing competition moving forward. Not only that, but Michael Buble will continue to be on the show for the third straight season. We do tend to think there are going to be some great moments with this crew, and also some fun chemistry between all of them.

So while the lineup of coaches is entertaining, at the same time it still does not work to satisfy what we still believe to be the biggest issue with the show — and the one that this show has had for more than a decade. In order for The Voice to ever get back fully in the mainstream, they have to find a way to secure some major stars. We know that this is not an easy thing to do but at the same time, the show just does not feel like it matters as much for its contestants.

Have there been some alum who end up actually getting careers after the fact? Sure, and Morgan Wallen is objectively a huge star. However, at the same time, we tend to think here that he and others have found a lot of success for themselves somewhat independently from what they did on the show.

Now, there is no exact premiere date that we’ve seen for The Voice season 28 yet, but it is our genuine feeling that more info will be revealed come over the course of the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

