Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Will Angus return?

We are of course thrilled to learn that Elsbeth season 3 is going to be coming on CBS at this point this fall, but there are still many questions. Of course, we are curious about larger story arcs but at the same time, we are hoping for more when it comes to guest stars like Angus.

At this pint, we have certainly seen many nefarious characters come back for more than one appearance — so why not shift things around here with a love interest? Ioan Gruffudd was fantastic in this part for a good while and by virtue of that, we would love to see where the story goes. The problem, of course, is that this character lives across the Atlantic — because of that, logistically this is a romance that is hard to play out.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Jonathan Tolins made it clear that he “absolutely” would like to see Ioan back for another turn. Meanwhile, star Carrie Preston added the following:

“Ioan, of course, is so great, and he was so game and so excited to be a part of the world … He put all of his effort into making a wonderful and dynamic character, and it was such a great premise, too, that we had to meet through screens, and it was so Elsbeth that she would meet somebody through an art installation thousands of miles away, and it was in the Valentine’s Day episode. All of that is a perfect recipe for romantic comedy at its best, and so, we’re very glad that the audience loved it.”

Now, it may be some time before we actually learn whether or not the Angus character could come back. Just remember that there is a lot of work to be done on the scripts; meanwhile, filming is going to be kicking off this summer.

