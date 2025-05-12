Bridgerton season 4: A Nicola Coughlan filming update

For those who are not aware at this point, Bridgerton season 4 is going to be premiering on Netflix at some point next month. So, what more can we say about it now?

We recognize that production has been going on for quite some time when it comes to the cast and crew. However, it remains ongoing, at least based on some of what Nicola Coughlan herself had to say recently.

Speaking not too long ago on the BAFTA red carpet (per Out of Context Bridgerton), here is some of what the actress behind Penelope had to say:

“We’re shooting it still … It takes a long time to shoot a season of Bridgerton. It takes about eight months, this one’s taking nine. So, it’s a full pregnancy, this season on Bridgerton … We got new leads this year, Luke Thompson, who we’re used to, and Yerin Ha, who’s new and gorgeous. It’s sort of a Cinderella story…”

Of course, it is very much nice to know that Penelope is going to continue to have a big arc in the story despite her romantic arc taking place in season 3. We know from the first two go-arounds of the series that this is never guaranteed, and we really just have to hope that she has a lot of screen time — even though season 4 is very much the story of Benedict and Ha’s character of Sophie Baek.

Beyond all of that, this is where we do have to remember here that Francesca is also still going to have a storyline lurking underneath the surface — one that could easily be the focus of a potential season 5. We will just have to wait for more insight.

