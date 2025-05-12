is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, May 12, 2025?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see the series back sooner rather than later. With that, is it going to actually happen?

Well, this is where we do have to come in and share a bit of the bad news: You are not going to be seeing the comedy on the air tonight. Not only that, but you are going to be waiting for a good while to see what is coming up later. The plan is for the show to come back with the eighth and final season this fall, something that it is easy to feel a little bittersweet about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Obviously, the great news at the moment is simply knowing that Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast are going to be back for more — also, proper series finales are not ones that you always get. The green-light for more coming out at this point really does allow everyone the chance to actually get set for the next chapter, and also craft an ending that makes sense. From there, we certainly think that a lot of the cast are going to be booked out for some other gigs.

One of the bigger story questions we’ve got, at least at the moment, simply comes down to whether or not we are going to be seeing the planned spin-off end up becoming a part of main series in some way. We do think it will be brought up here and there, mostly due to the fact that all of these characters do need to evolve. While we know that comfort is a part of what makes a show work, you have to also work to ensure that nobody on-screen is just static.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding the future of The Neighborhood now

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood when the series comes back to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







