The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8: On Janine and hope

Out of all the characters entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8, it feels clear that Janine is in a huge predicament. Just consider where things currently stand! At the end of this past episode we saw that Janine is being kept within the home of Commander Bell, and at this same time, is dealing with the massive trauma that was left behind following the massacre at Jezebel’s.

Yet, Janine is still alive and so long as that is the case, she can continue to fight. We do tend to think that moving forward, there will still be opportunities for her to keep on going.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Madeline Brewer did her best to offer at least some perspective on where things stand at present for her character, noting that she will continue to fight despite what is going on with her:

“You can only have gone through the deepest dark and come out the other side to have that kind of hopeful view on things … If you’ve never experienced anything difficult or any adversity or grief, your first experience with something like that can feel like the world is falling apart and it’s harder to get through. Janine has been through so much already. She knows that the only way out is through and, why not try to hope for something better? There’s no hurt in hoping.”

Now if there is one greater thing that we can have some measure of hope for moving forward, it is that June and Moira seem to have Janine incorporated in some form in their upcoming plan with Serena’s wedding. While there is no guarantee that she survives, we also do not think that The Handmaid’s Tale is out to surround every single character in misery. Why would that happen now?

