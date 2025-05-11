This City Is Ours season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the season 1 finale on BBC One, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing This City Is Ours season 2 arrive?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that there is no firm decision as of this writing, but there is also a great deal of potential here story-wise. It feels like any good crime drama can grow and change over time, especially one like this where there are a lot of deaths that can happen at any turn. It keeps viewers talking constantly, and isn’t that something that you really want here?

Now, here is where things can get a little bit complicated. After all, the folks at BBC One do not necessarily bring back even successful shows, as they are going to lean into the story first and make sure that almost everything is produced with that consideration primarily in mind.

In general, our hope here is that if there is a season 2 for This City Is Ours, we are going to have a chance to hear about it in the next couple of months. The earlier that happens, and of course the more inevitable it is that we do get episodes back a little bit sooner — think 2026. We do not think that it does almost any show a lot of good to go on a really long break. At least with this one, there is no inherent need for us to be sitting around waiting for special effects to get done.

If we do get another season…

Can you bring on another huge name into the cast? As of right now, it is our hope that we are going to be getting the equivalent of what we had from Sean Bean — and hopefully they stick around a little longer.

