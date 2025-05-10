The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2: Negan mystery

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 on AMC this weekend, why not ask the following: Why is Negan in the predicament that he’s in? Or, rather, why hasn’t he just gone ahead and killed the Dama? At this point, it does feel like a worthy question to think about.

After all, let’s just put it in the following terms for the moment: This is a character who is being forced to become an older version of himself, one that is violent and more brutal than who we have seen since his original arrival on the flagship show. Getting rid of the Dama would allow him a further sense of freedom. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that things are a bit more complicated than this.

With all of this in mind, why not turn things over to Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a moment? In a new interview with TVLine, the actor explains that this may have a great deal to do with how the Dama tends to get inside the heads of others:

“I think she’s just very smart and has a way of manipulating people … We really see that with the Hershel of it all [and] how she screwed up [Maggie’s son’s] head.

“In a way, she’s kind of messed with Negan … He sees the situation as, there are a lot of folks that are in this Manhattan that he doesn’t know. So he’s waiting to figure things out and make his move.”

Ultimately, there is also another question: If he gets rid of the Dama now, what does it mean for some other people in Manhattan? He could end up stirring some other carnage … and he may not want that for the time being.

