The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: D’Arcy Carden on Aunt Phoebe

One of the things that has been so fascinating about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is seeing new faces emerge in the world — and at just the right time. At this point, one of the biggest ones is The Good Place alum D’Arcy Carden in the role of Aunt Phoebe. She is someone who, at least for now, seems to be intent on helping June and Moira with the elaborate Mayday wedding plan.

Can she fully be trusted? We have to wait and see on that. For the time being, though, she is another piece on the board, and someone who we’d love to know more about in the limited time that lies ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Speaking to Us Weekly, here is at least some of what Carden had to say about playing the part:

“This character is so layered that it was almost like every single line I have [I would overthink]. I would pull the director aside or the writers who are on set to just [to discuss] … I just love the character so much and I love getting to work with these other characters in this world that I know so well and love so much. I really wanted to rise to the occasion and also do them proud. It was such a gift of a role that I felt a lot of pressure to really deliver — a pressure I put on myself — to them.”

Moving forward, one other thing that we are also super-curious about is just how much Aunt Lydia could also be factored into this story and a potential victory over Gilead. She has been naive and held true to many core values for so long; yet, she does legitimately care about Janine, and we like to think the wheels of change are slowly in motion.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the next The Handmaid’s Tale episode

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Aunt Phoebe on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Also, do you think the wedding plan is going to be a success? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







