The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: June’s huge plan

If there is one big thing that we can say about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 at present, it is the calm before the storm. After the dramatic betrayal from Nick to June on this past episode, it did feel as though there needed to be some sort of reset. We are now in a spot where that can happen, at least to a certain extent — but also thanks to a message being delivered to her that Janine is alive.

High Commander Lawrence is the one who ended up indicating this truth to her, though it does not come under the most ideal circumstances. We know that she is now with Commander Bell, who has her locked away and is refusing to allow her to attend Serena’s wedding — even though a lot of other handmaids are going to be there.

Learning about Janine’s fate is enough to persuade June to keep fighting — and fight she is. She and Moira now have seemingly figured out a way to utilize Serena’s wedding to ensure that they make a move against Commanders. A lot of people are going to be there all at once. Not only that, but security around Boston may be a little bit more lax.

We know that the first order of business, at least for now, seems to be all about getting Janine back. We know that nobody wants to leave her behind, but we do at least think that June and Moira could still have help elsewhere. We are preparing at this point that episode 8 is going to be one of the biggest ones of the entire series, given that a lot of great stuff could happen to a number of characters. At the very least, we do tend to think that June is motivated and ready to make her move.

