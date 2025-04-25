Dope Thief season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the events of the season 1 finale on Apple TV+, is there a chance that a Dope Thief season 2 renewal will happen? Or, have we now reached the end of the road for this series?

With a show like this, there is the potential for it to go on for at least another season or two without a doubt; there is also potentially more to adapt if the producers go that way. At the end of the day, though, it is really going to come down to whether or not the viewership is there for the show, and that is a pretty hard thing to determine from the outside looking in here.

After all, there is one thing to primary consider here above all else, and it is the simple fact that Dope Thief has not been at the very top of the Apple TV+ viewership charts. Yet, it is still in the top five as of this writing, and that means to us that it is very much on the bubble. Hopefully, a firm decision is going to be made here over the next couple of months. The streaming service does not always rush along some of these decisions.

Of course for us personally, we just hope that they make a decision here in enough time for a possible second season to premiere at some point in 2026. After all, we do think one of the things that most hurts a series like this is having some sort of extremely long hiatus between one season and the next. It works out sometimes for a show like Severance but unless you are on that top tier when it comes to viewership, it can be really tough to get those viewers back.

