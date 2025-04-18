Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3 air date, details

Following the huge two-part premiere on Peacock, why wouldn’t you want to learn more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3?

If there is a place for us to start here, it is by simply noting the following: We are about to see a really different version of Stabler. After all, he’s coming off a near-death experience and we do tend to think he’s more driven than ever to get results after going undercover.

Here is what else is interesting at the moment — Mariska Hargitay just appeared in the flesh and yet, she is not the only person from SVU who may be important on some level when it comes to this story. To learn more there, just go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

After an attack on one of Carisi’s trials, signs of a new player in the New York City gang scene drive Stabler to contact an old C.I. from Italy and question the motives of their current ones.

In general, we do know that this season is going to explore further some of the time that we saw from Christopher Meloni’s character while he was overseas and because of that, we do tend to think that there is a lot of new ground that can be explored. We know already some of what he’s trying to accomplish, especially when it comes to helping some of the city’s most vulnerable. Trying to do that while also sorting through his own problems? Yes, that is absolutely going to be tough.

