The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Pedro Pascal on Joel’s ‘growth’

In just over 24 hours you are going to be seeing The Last of Us season 2 premiere at HBO — and of course, things will be emotional. That is true for those who know the source material; it is also true if you know nothing about it. We are jumping forward five years in time and at first, things are going to be going okay for Joel and Ellie; however, things will change and change pretty fast.

So how are things going to change for these characters? Well, one interesting part of it comes down to how much they may also be clinging to the past, or trying to make themselves appear “okay” even when that may not necessarily be the case when the dust settles.

In speaking to the Associated Press, Pedro Pascal really tackles the idea of “growth” for Joe moving forward and what that really looks like:

It’s interesting that you say it’s all about growth, because I think it’s all about growth for some of the characters. I think other characters are quite stuck, and I think that to step into a very — what’s the word — stubborn paralysis, let’s call it, for Joel that is fueled ultimately by the desperate fear of losing Ellie. … You have to step into complete vulnerability to, I guess, tell that story. And so, that definitely felt like very scary territory for me, more than I had ever experienced in a previous job. I felt that how I felt at the time was very applicable to the playing of the scene. I was sort of injured and exhausted and kind of in a low place and thank God Joel was there to help me work that s— out. And also, my incredible scene partner Bella and the family of “The Last of Us.”

A lot of this really goes along with a lot of what Pascal has said previously about playing Joel this season, which was extremely difficult on him. This is not an easy show to watch at times, let alone immerse yourself in on many levels.

