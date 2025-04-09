Tulsa King season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

We are now more than a week into the month of April and with that in mind, what is there to be excited about in the world of Tulsa King? To put it mildly, quite a bit.

After all, go ahead and remember here that the Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone is currently in production! Our hope here is that you are going to get some more news within the next few months on a start date, but it does not feel like we are too close at the moment to this being announced. As for the reason why, it has to do 1) when filming started and 2) the natural order of things for some of the Taylor Sheridan shows at the service.

Here is one way that we would describe the premiere date discussion at the moment. First and foremost, Paramount+ is going to focus on Mayor of Kingstown — and that makes of course a good bit of sense given that it started production a little bit earlier. It could come in late spring / early summer, whereas Tulsa King would then return in late summer or early fall. One of the good things about this show is that all things considered, there is a relatively small amount of time between the end of filming and the show actually coming back on the air.

In general, we do not tend to think the third season is going to be altogether different from what we have seen in the past — there is going to be a good bit of action for sure, but also some comedy mixed in at the same time.

