The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: The view of Laurie, Jaclyn

With this weekend’s The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 serving as the penultimate of the whole season, it does feel somewhat safe to say that many storylines are at the point where they could explode at any given moment.

With that in mind, is there one that could explode in the most unexpected way? Well, it is easy to argue that the simplest answer is that it is Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie’s, mostly given that so many true feelings have been bottled up in passive aggression as the three do their part to “go about their lives” and keep up appearances. Yet, there have been moments of gossip where it falls apart, or the group conversation about politics.

Then, you have the most tumultuous situation that we’ve seen so far, which came out a little bit clearer at the end of this past episode. After all, Laurie is getting more vocal after Jaclyn seemingly slept with Valentin, despite seemingly pushing him on Laurie previously. Why was Carrie Coon’s character as upset as she was about it? Well, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she does her part to effectively explain the general sentiment:

It’s the history. It’s Laurie’s perception that Jacqueline has always behaved this way, put an opportunity out there, only to then seize it for herself because she needed to feel wanted and desired and liked and loved. It’s all the old patterns of behavior coming home to roost.

Ultimately, these old patterns could even get worse depending on what happens in episode 7 now that the tension is bubbling over … and even more so if Valentin gets around all three again to some extent. Is there a chance that Laurie could do something more dramatic to get revenge, including trying to expose something to her friend’s fanbase? We don’t rule a whole lot out at this point…

