Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4: The Preston Borders shocker

We had a good feeling entering the start of Bosch: Legacy season 3 that there would be some surprises — but did you see them coming so early?

After all, remember for a moment what happened at the end of season 2 when it comes to Preston Borders speaking to Maddie — this led to widespread question marks when it comes to whether or not she could trust her father. Ultimately, we don’t think that anyone out there really believed that Bosch took out Dockweiler, mostly because it felt far too obvious. However, who doesn’t love a story all about an old-fashioned frame job?

Ultimately, much of the first four episodes revolved around the truth behind all of this becoming clear, and that was before we saw the demise of Borders in the midst of an action-packed showdown close to the end of episode 4. Given his longtime presence as a villain dating back to the original show, of course it made sense for this to be a climactic showdown between multiple parties. However, did anyone foresee this happening so soon? That is the part of it that came as a bit of a surprise.

So with the Borders / Dockweiler story wrapped up on some level, the biggest question as we move forward is simply what else is ahead. It felt like this would be the huge storyline for a lot of the season and on some level, that could still be the case as everyone sifts through the aftermath. There is a legitimate chance at this point that the trust issues between Harry and Maddie are going to stay out there for a while … though we of course are hopeful they will figure things out.

What did you think about the overall events of Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

