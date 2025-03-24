The Conners season 7 premiere: ‘It’s Gonna Be A Great Day’

Wednesday night on ABC is poised to bring us The Conners season 7 — so what more can we share about the story to come?

For those of you who have not heard too many details about the first episode of the final season yet, it carries with it the title of “It’s Gonna Be A Great Day” — and of course, that makes us wonder if that is really going to be the case. Doesn’t it feel like a pretty fair thing to wonder at this point? Sure, we know that there will be laughs but at the same time, it also does feel like there’s a chance that something more is going to be underneath the surface.

Below, you can see the full The Conners season 7 premiere synopsis with some additional updates all about what is ahead:

Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben. Meanwhile, Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne’s addiction, which sparks a family debate.

We’ve said this before, but it does feel smart for the show to bring things back to the death of Roseanne, mostly because that is how the spin-off was set up in the first place. Doesn’t it just feel right to create a full-circle moment here to the best of the show’s ability? It also may be something that lasts for the majority of the season, depending of course on however the writers decide to tie up the story. Given that this is a six-episode season, we do think that there’s a chance for a more continuous narrative than what we’ve get for a season that has somewhere between 18-22 episodes.

