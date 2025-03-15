Severance season 2 episode 10: The aftermath of Burt’s decision

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 10 — the pivotal finale is almost here!

So what are you going to end up seeing here? Well, we know that this is a super-sized finale and by virtue of that, there is a chance for a lot of answers to eventually emerge. We are more than a little bit excited to see how events play out, but we also acknowledge that not every answer will be coming right away.

Take, for example, the following: Is Irving really gone for good? What’s going to happen with Burt now? You can argue that Christopher Walken’s character actually sent Irving off to be killed, but there is also an argument that he went against Lumon and guided his Innie love interest to an escape.

Speaking in a new piece over at Variety, here is at least some of what executive producer and director Ben Stiller had to say about what Burt may do from here:

“Lumon is a very powerful company, and Burt knows that … He makes this choice, and we don’t know what’s going to happen to Burt after that.”

Ultimately if Burt is going against Lumon’s orders here, you do have to wonder what the long-term consequences are going to be for that. you can easily say that they are going to make a move to kill him if they ever figure out what he did. Or, is there a chance that this “retirement” is over and by virtue of that, we’re in a spot where he ends up being back on the Severed floor — or worse, the testing floor? Anything feels feasible as of right now…

