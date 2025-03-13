Long Bright River season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the big premiere today on Peacock, is there a chance that you will see a Long Bright River season 2 happen? Or, was this meant to be the end of the line for the Amanda Seyfried drama?

Well, we know that when it comes to some shows, there are reasons to have hope that they could be on the air for a while — provided that the ratings are good enough. However, here you are dealing with a Philadelphia-set adaptation that was meant from the start to be a limited series. It is also worth noting that Seyfried herself has been more inclined to do limited series than ones that are necessarily meant to last a good five or six seasons. Could that change? Absolutely.

For the time being, we are going to assume that Long Bright River is meant to be just a single season and that’s it, though crazier things have happened where a show is extremely successful and somehow, a service still finds a way to bring it back. The challenge that Peacock faces right now is similar to what they have with a lot of other scripted shows — trying to succeed here within a marketplace that is stuffed full of a lot of different scripted competition. How do you break out from the pack when there is just so much content, even if you do have a big star at the center?

At the end of the day, the biggest thing that we are really hoping for is just that this show could inspire more of the like. Ironically, it is not the only Philadelphia-set crime show that is out there in the TV ether, as you also have Task coming up later this year starring Mark Ruffalo on HBO.

