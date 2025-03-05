Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9: Lete vs. Dickson?

If there is a central takeaway that we have from Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9, it is this: Don’t betray your fake girlfriend for your fake family!

As much as we enjoy Parvati and David, we’ll be honest in noting that the whole family shtick grew tired weeks ago. The same goes for having Dickson as their son. He tried to leave the nest by flirting with Lete, only to still choose the Family when the chips were down. She remembered that and when David chose her to play, she made it clear: Either she’d be eliminated or Dickson would. There was no in between.

Here is the crazy thing about watching this show the bulk of the time: Deal or No Deal is utterly useless to whether or not someone stays in the game. It is really just all about whether or not she makes a good deal in the end and because of that, this really comes down to getting the best odds of survival at the end of the game. No window dressing can really change that.

So what did Lete do?

She took an offer of $550,000, which was a good deal both in terms of money and then the overall odds. She could have chose to send out Phillip or CK instead, but that didn’t happen. Instead, she was a “woman of her word” and sent Dickson packing. Kudos to him for being such a good sport, and for having some nice words to say about David and Lete both on his way out. This is what we want from a player like this, someone who goes really hard but also respects the game enough to understand it heading out the door.

