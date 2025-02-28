Survivor 50 cast: Why there will not be a fan vote

While we know that Survivor 50 is going to revolve at least in part around a massive fan vote, it is limited to certain twists. CBS has already announced some of them, with fans voting on everything from tribe colors to a final four fire-making challenge to even rice.

Yet, in the midst of all of this, there is one thing that fans will not be voting for at all — think in terms of the cast. While the show did something like that for Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance, they are moving away from it here. No official cast has been decided upon as of yet, and may not for some time.

So why is the show doing things this way? Well, in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, host and executive producer Jeff Probst explained:

Second Chance was people who had something left to prove and they had a burning desire. They wanted it so much that they would subject themselves to a live vote, and know that they might not get chosen. For Survivor 50, you can assume we’re going to be bringing back some legends, and you just can’t ask a legend that you built the show on their back and could argue they are part of building the show and then turn around and ask them to subject themselves to a vote…

We do understand the logic here, even if we are now in a spot where we are having to fully entrust that a lot of the producers are going to pick the right people. There are always going to be snubs, but it is our general feeling that we are going to see players from all eras, and also a mix of people returning for the first time alongside people who have been there on multiple occasions already.

