YOU season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg is so ‘lucky’

As many of you may know already, the YOU season 5 premiere is coming onto Netflix come April 24. This is a show that has taken us on quite a twisted journey with Joe Goldberg as the lead, so how will all of this end? It’s a great thing to wonder about, and it is also the latest question raised by the streaming service.

What we can at least say is that entering the final stretch of episodes for the Penn Badgley series, the main character is going to think that he has it all figured out. As for whether or not he does, we do tend to think we’ve already got that question…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the brand-new preview for the season that features Joe actively thinking a lot about how “lucky” he finds himself now to be with a woman like Kate, someone who accepts him for who he is and really, every part of him. She’s been able to erase some of the rough corners of his past, and allow him to return to New York to live a life anew.

Now, all of this would suggest that Joe has found himself victorious in his ongoing search for self, but we tend to think that a problem is still present here: This is someone who never is as happy as he tries to present at times. Instead, he is someone who will always sabotage and want more, which is why we tend to think that at some point in the final season, he will determine Kate is not enough.

Oh, and we also know that there are still some loose ends from the past that could come back to bite him…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on YOU, including other teases for what may be coming

What are you hoping that we end up seeing across YOU season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







