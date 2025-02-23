Tracker season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Shades of Gray’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into the world of Tracker season 2 episode 11 — so what more can we say about it here?

Well, we know that there are some episodes of this show that are going to bring back familiar faces, whether it be a Sofia Pernas or a Jensen Ackles. For the sake of “Shades of Gray,” you are going to see Michael Rady make his return as Elliot. The exact nature of said return remains to be seen, but let’s just go ahead and note this: Every detail we’re getting seems to suggest that one of the craziest stories imaginable is right around the corner.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Shades of Gray” – While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Michael Rady returns as Elliot.

If you have not heard already…

There is a season 3 coming for the show! This is probably not too big of a surprise based on how it performed but at the same time, we do think it is nice to have that added bit of reassurance at this point.

As for the rest of season 2, there is a hope that we’ll see more of both Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh. Yet, at the same time, this is one of those shows where there are a lot of moving parts — which is of course often the case when you are dealing with a number of different guest stars. In that sense, it would be silly to think of something otherwise here.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 11?

