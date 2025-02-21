The Traitors US season 3 episode 10: What will Britney do?

As we prepare to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 10 on Peacock next week, is Britney faced with the easiest decision ever?

After all, consider where things stand: Carolyn was just banished from the game. Meanwhile, Danielle decided to recruit her friend and fellow Big Brother player, just as she wanted to the prior time in the turret. For the first time, she’s getting to make the move that she wants to make in the game without outside interference. We understand the idea of wanting to win the game alongside her friend, but is this really the right choice?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Well, here is where we are going to say that 100%, Britney is going to take this offer and become a Traitor, mostly because her only other choice is to die. We don’t think she will necessarily love it, but may understand Danielle’s reasoning.

Here is where things do get a bit complicated — Britney did make a move against her on Big Brother Reindeer Games that led to the two being in the delicate spot they were in heading into this season, and there is a chance that she could do something again if it means prolonging her game. We don’t think that will happen here, but it’s possible. Danielle is also in hot water already, so there is also a chance that she gets banished, leaves Britney as the only Traitor, and then she has to find a way to survive at the end of the season. All of this becomes tricky.

One other possibility? Danielle recruits Britney and throws her to the wolves to save herself but like we said, she seems to really care about her. That could end up being her undoing, but it is something that we do have to actively think a little bit about.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s The Traitors

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







