Is a Jessica Jones revival possible at Disney+ after Daredevil?

Given that the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is coming soon to Disney+, of course it makes sense to think about Jessica Jones. Heck, the same goes for both Luke Cage and Iron Fist. These shows were all a part of a Netflix – Marvel universe together, and we know that Krysten Ritter has said in the past she’d be happy to reprise her role.

So could something more happen within the Marvel Cinematic Universe now? Let’s just say it is possible, but very-much far from confirmed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview on this subject with Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum had to say about the future of these other characters:

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox … Obviously we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It’s dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

Of the three, Iron Fist feels like the most unlikely to transfer over, largely since the original series was so polarizing to begin with. We tend to think that the performance of the new Daredevil show will play a lot into this, mostly because there has to be a financial incentive. We do know that Marvel is scaling back somewhat on their superhero projects in general due to oversaturation but if these are good, won’t it lift the rest of their shows? We at least tend to think so!

Related – See the latest teaser now hyping up Daredevil: Born Again

Do you want to see a revival of Jessica Jones or one of the other shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







