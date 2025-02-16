Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: February update

Given that we are now right in the middle of February, is more news on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on the horizon? Make no mistake that we’d love to have it; yet, that hardly means that anyone behind the scenes at Hulu is going to rush this along.

The good thing about where things stand right now with the Nicole Kidman series is that we know it is coming back for more episodes this year. However and quite oddly, there really has not been all that much more teased. The setting is in the Swiss Alps and while Kidman is back, she is surrounded by an entirely new cast. That means that there are a lot of different people who could be coming into a retreat, and there could be all sorts of shocking twists that go along with this.

Given that we just heard that The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to Hulu in April, we unfortunately do think we’ll be waiting a while to get news on Nine Perfect Strangers. Our general feeling for now is that we’re going to be seeing the series return in the summer, and maybe around late March or April, a few more details will be announced. If we actually get a premiere date this month, we’d consider that to be a miracle.

A new story tease!

One of the new faces coming on board this season is The Last of Us / The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett. In a new interview with Business Insider, he at least did something to tease the role he is going to play:

“I’m an ex-children’s TV host, and I have a puppet. It’s an amazing cast, there’s some great twists and turns in the story this season, and we shot in the most beautiful locations. It’s kinda gothic this season.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

