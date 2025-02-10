For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A February 2025 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date before February is over? Well, there are so many reasons to be excited for the future of the show and yet, there is a lot that is also still unclear.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that it has been a while now since season 4 premiered, so shouldn’t the folks at Apple TV+ want it back sooner rather than later?

Well, we do tend to think that the good news is that we are slowly inching closer to a big return here for the series. Filming started last year and at this point, we do tend to think that a significant amount of it is already in the can. By virtue of that, we are now at a point where we are just sitting around to see what the powers-that-be want to do here.

Our feeling is that there is at least a small chance that a season 5 premiere date gets announced this month, but the more likely situation is that news starts to trickle in more as we get closer to the spring. Fingers crossed that by the summer, we are going to have a chance to actually see the episodes again.

As for what the story is going to be here, another time jump is for sure ahead! To go along with that, there is going to be a great opportunity to learn more about the mining base that has been established on the Goldilocks asteroid. This was something that Ed was desperate to see happen but at the same time, there is not actually any indication that he will be alive to see it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

