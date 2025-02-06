Is Found new tonight on NBC with season 2 episode 12?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? Well, we would not blame anyone who wants more of the show in the near future here. How can you not? There are so many big things to look forward to at this point, with the shocking arrests of Gabi and Sir being high up on the list.

Well, here is where we come out here with some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the Shanola Hampton series on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer. We are lucky that this is not some pretty long break, as you are going to be seeing it return on February 13 with a story titled “Missing While Misidentified.”

Below, you can see the Found season 2 episode 12 synopsis (if you have not already) — we do think it sets the table quite nicely for what more is ahead:

02/13/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The past and present collide when the truth is revealed of how Sir’s captivity began. New information on Jamie raises questions about his abduction. Gabi struggles to make amends as the case against her evolves. Sir makes a confession. TV-14

If you saw the promo for this episode of Found last week, then you know already how far back we are going — and how we’re gearing up for a story that may still be full of surprises. We have a hard time thinking that we are going to be seeing Gabi in jail for the bulk of the series, so we are hoping for some sort of significant change there sooner rather than later. Maybe the producers keep her locked away for an episode or two, but why do this longer than that?

