The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date finally confirmed

We have been waiting a really long time to finally get some official season 4 premiere date news for The Cleaning Lady at Fox. With that, we come bearing a big reveal!

Today, the folks at the network have officially indicated that come Tuesday, March 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see the crime drama back on the air. It is also going to be followed by the season 3 premiere of Alert: Missing Persons Unit. These two shows have been a part of a lineup before, so we aren’t shocked that they are going to be again. If there is a major concern that we have at the moment, it is that these shows have been on the air for a rather long time. Will viewers still flock back, especially as more and more people are navigating more to streaming? It’s a good question to wonder about.

When it comes to The Cleaning Lady in general, we are very-much aware of the fact that there are some rapid changes coming to the story. Remember first and foremost here that Thony’s life rapidly changes and there are new problems coming around every corner. Behind the scenes, we know that there is also a new showrunner and there could be changes that also come along with that.

If you love this show, then our advice is simply to be prepared for what may be even more big-time surprises. Also, be sure to check it and Alert both out live. Live+same-day viewers still matter more than anything else, and people are going to need to turn out in the event that some other seasons end up being ordered down the line.

When will we see more footage?

Hopefully, either at the end of this month or early March. Fox will need to get the promotional ball rolling, no?

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 4?

