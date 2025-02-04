The Last of Us season 3 will likely not be final season at HBO

At this point in time, The Last of Us season 3 is not officially greenlit over at HBO but let’s be honest: It is a foregone conclusion.

Now, there is another wrinkle to throw into the mix here, as well: There is a pretty solid chance that a season 4 is coming, as well! We know there are only two games in the PlayStation series out there, but the second game in particular is being broken up into multiple seasons! We do recognize that there are a lot of components to this and it may take some time for the whole picture to start to become clear, but there are reasons to think that HBO will want to keep this long as long as the creative team wants it to.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new feature, executive producer Craig Mazin had the following to say on the subject of the future of the series:

“I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3 … How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling.”

Our general sentiment is that if The Last of Us makes it to a season 4 and ends there, it would be easy to feel satisfied with that … but we’re also fine to see where things take us. We personally wouldn’t be mad if the show goes past the events of the games just because 1) these are very different mediums and 2) there is no guarantee that we ever seen more of the source material. The timeline and budget for games these days is so very different from what you see on TV, even if budgets have ballooned there, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us, including more on Kaitlyn Dever’s season 2 role

How many more seasons do you think we are going to see on The Last of Us season 3 right now?

Share right now in the attached comments! Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







