Lioness season 3 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to get an official Lioness season 3 renewal at Paramount+ before February is over?

Well, the first thing that we really should note at this point is quite simple: Of course we’d love to see something more in this capacity! It feels like the military drama does still have a lot of gas left in the tank, right? The problem here is that the streaming service has been known to be quite patient when it comes to sharing further news on this show’s future. Even if it makes sense to announce something more now, that doesn’t mean it is going to happen!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions!

After all, we are currently projecting that the timeline for a Lioness season 3 renewal is something like this: We are going to see it announced, but it will most likely happen at some point when we get around to the late spring, shortly before production for the next batch of episodes kicks off. This is what we saw for season 2, so we tend to think that it is likely to happen all over again and there is no real need for the streaming service to change their mind on it!

The most important thing at this point is really rather simple: That the show ends up taking the time to get the story right. We tend to think more episodes could come later this year but even if that doesn’t happen, it is okay! The second season was strong, but we would argue that the conclusion was a little weaker to season 1; we’d like to see a small format tweak so that every finale does not feel exactly the same.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk now about what the future of Lioness could be!

Do you think we are going to get a Lioness season 3 renewal within the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







