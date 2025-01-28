Night Court season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A bad review?

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the world of Night Court season 3 episode 8. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, the title for this particular episode is “Age Against the Machine,” and we wonder already if this is tied in some way to Dan. This is someone who may not find himself being the beneficiary of technology, this is also a reminder of how much the world has changed since the original show aired so many years ago. We do tend to think that this is the sort of fun stuff that a show like this wants to embrace the majority of the time — content that is relevant to the characters, but also perhaps nostalgic here and there as well.

Want to get some more intel now on what is to come? Then be sure to share the full Night Court season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Dan must defend his job after he gets a bad review on one of the city’s new satisfaction kiosks; Abby and Gurgs receive some shocking information from Wyatt’s daughter.

Above all else, we do think that the goal for this show is to just make you laugh — and this episode has the potential to do that in droves.

Now, a reminder

If you do love Night Court and want to see it back for quite some time, here is a reminder to check it out live! As of right now, the future beyond this season remains unclear, and there is still time for everyone to prove to NBC that this is a series worth having on the air for many more years to come.

