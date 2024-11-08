Ted Lasso season 4: The reason for Phil Dunster’s absence?

While a Ted Lasso season 4 has not been confirmed as of yet, one thing was made clear: If it happens, there will be less Jamie Tartt. Phil Dunster, who played the character in a full-time capacity for the first three seasons, is not expected to return … and we have a better understanding now of why that it.

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see the actor join Steve Carell in an upcoming HBO series, one that happens to also be executive-produced by Ted Lasso great Bill Lawrence. Per the website, the “series is set on a college campus and centers on an author’s (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter.” There is no word as to what role Dunster would play, but he will be a series regular.

Given the fact that both shows share Lawrence as an EP, it is easy to assume that one way or another, the actor could still appear on a potential fourth season. However, we still are operating under our tinfoil-hat theory that another season of the Jason Sudeikis comedy would be a slight shift, and could focus more on a women’s team at Richmond, which was suggested by Keeley at the end of season 3. That would be a great way to refresh the show slightly, while allowing the men’s team to appear here and there in a guest capacity.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case, but for now, we’re excited to see what Phil brings to the table in this new gig! After all, we imagine that running around a football pitch full-time would get exhausting; also, it’s probably bun to stretch your wings and try out new things in your career.

