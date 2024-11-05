American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 10: The finale

Next week on American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 10, you are going to see a pretty powerful finale. So, what can you expect?

Well, for starters, we all know how this show is careening towards a tragic end. The real question is just how the creative team chooses to handle and depict that. The first several episodes have all revolved around trying to establish who this man was, and how his incredible talent managed to be enough to disguise his demons in the eyes of some. Yet, there were a series of tipping points, and that led to what we saw a few episodes back — and then also where he will be entering the final installment.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, take a look at the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 10 synopsis:

New lawyers and a second trial offer unexpected hope, but Aaron’s tortured mind struggles to withstand the weight of his deepest secrets.

For those who have not heard yet, this show is an anthology similar in a way to what we’ve got with a lot of other Ryan Murphy productions. Therefore, a potential season 2 would focus on something entirely different from what you saw here. We do wonder if it would behoove the show to venture a little further into the past, mostly because the proximity to recent events is one of the things that made the first season tough. There is so much that we all know about the Hernandez story, and that did also cause a lot of people to view everything from the writing to the casting with an especially critical lens.

The only thing we really hope is that the finale does try to analyze Hernandez’s life and death through all of the different and proper lenses. This is not a story that can be put into a specific box; it is extremely layered and complicated.

What do you most want to see moving into the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez finale?

How do you think the show is going to handle the conclusion? Let us know right away in the comments, and also come back for more insight.

