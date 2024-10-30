The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: A launchpad

What is the best way for AMC to launch a premiere date, or some other news, about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2? Given that this weekend marks the finale for Daryl Dixon, obviously the questions are gong to start coming up.

Now, does it make a lot of sense for one arm of the franchise to launch the other? In theory, absolutely! We also tend to think that there will at least be some sort of teaser for the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan show’s return alongside what Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride bring to the table. However, this hardly means that we’re going to get an exact premiere date, or even a full trailer. Those could be saved for a little while still?

So, what would the reason for that be? It’s really not altogether complicated, as we are likely still several months from seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City return. We actually think the show that could best serve as a launching pad for a premiere date / other news in Mayfair Witches, which is coming on the aforementioned network in early January. Once the Alexandra Daddario show wraps up, we tend to think that Dead City will be either on its way back or close to it — at some point during its run, that’s when a lot of news should start to surface.

As for what we know about the Negan – Maggie spin-off at this point, there are a couple of different things worth noting. First and foremost, we anticipate that it is going to bring us more of the old version of Negan, as opposed to the one that we have seen in the first season here and the end of The Walking Dead proper. He is someone who has to adapt depending on the situation, and we really do not think that this is going to be different here. It could actually be up to Maggie to help him now, and given their rocky history, that could be difficult.

Yet, their past is a part of what makes their present so intriguing, no?

When do you think we will wee The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere?

