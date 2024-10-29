Who is Gary Khammar? NCIS airs title card tribute

Who is Gary Khammar? You may have seen the title card tribute following tonight’s NCIS season 22 episode, and are eager for more information. After all, the long-running crime drama is one that takes hundreds of people to make; it is unreasonable to think that fans are going to be familiar with every single person who was a part of it over time.

Typically, these title cards after episodes are meant to honor someone significant to the develop of a series, and they are present in all subsequent airings, as well. This is a deeply meaningful thing for a network like CBS and a show like NCIS to do, as it can serve as comfort for loved ones and an opportunity for viewers to know more about the deceased.

In the case of Khammar, we are talking here about someone who was a total pioneer in the home-video business for decades and, in recent years, helped to executive-produce behind-the-scenes content that you would see on DVD or Blu-Ray sets. He worked in this capacity on not just NCIS, but also multiple spin-offs plus Criminal Minds, SEAL Team, Elementary, CSI, and a number of other shows over the years. He produced content that was for true diehard fans, and it included documentary shorts featuring a lot of your favorite actors and producers.

Given how much the world of this particular crime franchise is based on fan loyalty, these sort of featurettes are more cherished than they are with many other shows that are out there.

Khammar passed away earlier this year, and from that moment, we imagine that the producers wanted to find the right opportunity to honor him. They chose the closing minutes of season 22 episode 3, a really entertaining episode and, ironically, one that we think people would watch on DVD and Blu-Ray sets down the road. Because it was a Halloween episode, it will carry with it a certain re-watchable quality.

Our thoughts go out to Gary Khammar’s loved ones and family during what has to be a very difficult and emotional time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







