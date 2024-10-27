Ridley season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ridley season 2 episode 8 arrive — and of course, this one will be huge. This is the all-important finale! Whatever happens here is going to set the stage (hopefully) for a season 3, and also give you some really emotionally satisfying stuff at the same time.

We will be the first to recognize here that this show is always looking to balance out a few different things. For starters, you’ve got the title character’s past and how that informs almost everything that he does. Then, you have the cases themselves. This episode should really be a culmination of what we’ve seen all season long, so let’s just hope that it lives up to a lot of the hype that we have in our head for it at present.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then be sure to check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Following the shocking discovery of a body in Colden Vale village, Ridley intensifies his efforts to unravel the mystery of what happened to missing wife and mother Tara Dunning. Along with Carol and the team, Ridley races against time to prevent further tragedies before it’s too late.

Is there going to be a season 3 of the show?

Well, at the time of this writing not too much is confirmed on that subject; yet, at the same time we tend to be cautiously optimistic. Why wouldn’t we be, all things considered? It feels like this series has been a relative success and beyond just that, this is the perfect sort of format to play really well on PBS. We have seen time and time again just how popular this sort of mystery show is and while performance in America is only one component, we do think that it matters a great deal thanks to the high ceiling here.

What do you most want to see moving into Ridley season 2 episode 8 over on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







