The Old Man season 3: If renewed, what will the focus be?

At the time of this writing, we are still in a spot where the future of The Old Man over on FX remains unclear — nonetheless, is there hope? You better believe it! There’s a lot of excitement and mystery around what could be coming up next, and we are eager to see that explored.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s also take a moment to get more into what exactly the story could be. Given what we saw at the end of the season 2 finale, a potential role reversal could be in order between Dan and Parwana / Emily / Angela. After all, she is now coming into the world with more of a power position after everything that happened at the start of the season, and she can be insistent of certain ideas that she was not previously. There’s a ton of story that could be told here, but it comes down mostly to whether or not there is a chance to tell it.

If there is one thing that is worth noting at present, it is Jeff Bridges confirming to The Wrap that he initially signed on to do three seasons, which means that he is clearly on board with at least one more chapter. Meanwhile, showrunner Johnathan E. Steinberg tells the website that the dynamic between Dan and Parwana would be a big focus of what is ahead:

“As much ground as the story’s covered already, in a way, the relationship between Jeff and Alia’s characters has really just started. What I’d be excited for in Season 3 is to watch them have to occupy the same space in the story and deal with each other. They don’t get to use a phone as a buffer … We all feel really good about the story we’re telling and the team that’s been built.”

What Steinberg is referring to is one of the most interesting parts of The Old Man as a show. For a lot of season 1, Chase and Harper were not a part of the same physical scenes; meanwhile, that has also been the case for Chase and Emily. How can things shift and change moving forward? If nothing else, there are reasons for a lot of excitement here.

Related – Get some more news on The Old Man now, including other thoughts on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Old Man season 3, if we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







