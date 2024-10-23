Superman & Lois season 4 episode 5 trailer: Lex Luthor showdown

Now that we are four episodes into Superman & Lois season 4, we have officially entered a brand-new era of the story. After all, how else can you describe where we are?

Well, let us start things off here with a simple reminder that Clark is now officially back, but if you watch the full trailer for what’s ahead here, he notes that he feels … different. Is he ever going to be his old safe — and is he also going to be able to go against Lex Luthor and his monstrous creation? Based on the full trailer, Doomsday is still around and that is going to pose some significant issues.

Still, the trailer indicates that some of the biggest drama has yet to come, and beyond just that, the same could be said for some significant nods to the comic books. Michael Cudlitz’s version of Lex is about to look more and more like the source material, especially when you consider the shaved beard and the suit. There’s a chance that there will be some callbacks, as well.

In general, Superman & Lois is entering the remainder of the season with a lot on its shoulders. Just consider the following: Not only does this show have to wrap up several seasons of storytelling, but it also has the challenge of effectively concluding the greater Arrowverse. We know that it has often worked to try and establish itself as “its own thing,” but remember that Tyler Hoechlin originated as this character in the past over on Supergirl. You can’t just ignore the impact and some of the connections that exist there. While not every Arrowverse show hit, this was a really exciting time for television to see stories and characters who are not always featured within this medium.

