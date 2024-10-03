Heartstopper season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, will there be a Heartstopper season 4? Or, is this the end of the road?

Before we go any further, let’s just make it clear that there are a lot of people out there eager to see more of the series and for good reason. It is a deeply meaningful story to a lot of people out there, and the wait for this season has been pretty darn agonizing.

Want to know more about what this chapter is all about? Then just check out the official synopsis:

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

As for a season 4…

We know that at the time of this writing, nothing has technically been confirmed. However, at the same time we have reasons aplenty to be confident about the next chapter. For starters, there are some indications that it may serve to wrap up the story, just as it would be based on the sixth book that could conclude Nick and Charlie’s story. At this point, it would be a massive disappointment to end the show without some element of closure.

If there is still one bit of advice we can hand along here, though, it is simply this: Don’t be complacent, as you never know what Netflix will decide. If you love Heartstopper, and want to see it through to the end, our advice is to not just watch the whole season, but do it fairly fast.

