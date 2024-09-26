Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Singles Week

Following today’s big premiere at ABC, why not look more ahead towards Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 2?

If you aren’t aware of the show as of yet, this is the new medical drama of sorts that features Joshua Jackson and a luxury cruise ship. We almost think that this show is a combination of ER and Below Deck in a way, but of course with its own twists. Check out the synopsis below for more insight:

From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural “Doctor Odyssey.” Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Tonally, we imagine that the show was designed to exist the same night as 9-1-1 so that they would be a perfect match for each other — if it can deliver the same sort of notable characters, it could be around for a pretty long time.

If you want to get a few more details on what’s ahead for the second episode, take a look at the synopsis below:

It’s Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order.

We probably do not have to tell you here why this is going to be a problem — after all, with a lot of hormones can come a lot of problems! We’re sure that some snarky commentary will come in here.

While we do have our concerns about the show still (namely, its title hardly stands out on the page), there is no denying that you have a super-charming lead and a lot of other experienced people behind the scenes.

