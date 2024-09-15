The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: How much longer?

We don’t think it is any secret that there is general excitement and/or demand when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 at Netflix. After all, why wouldn’t there be? The first season was enormously popular, and it has been known for a while now that the second season is done production.

So, realistically, how many more months away is the show from coming back? We tend to think that what adds to the mystery personally is the notion that once upon a time, it looked like another season was actually coming this year. This may amplify the demand for some, or make it seem like the wait is somehow longer than for many other Netflix shows. Remember that we have already waited longer for more Wednesday or Stranger Things than we have The Night Agent, and it will certainly be back for either one of these shows.

We would say that worst-case scenario, we could be eight months away from seeing the next chapter air, but we would not be surprised if the show is back long before that. Given the aforementioned filming timeline, we imagine that it could be ready to go in either January or February and from there, the real mystery comes down to whether or not it makes sense to bring the series back in one of those months.

Personally, we think that it’s a slam dunk to stream The Night Agent in a month or two after Squid Game airs in December; however, Netflix has their own metrics for these decisions, and they don’t often release their full rationale to the public. They could easily surprise many of us, even if this is not something that we want to see even remotely. We want it back as soon as possible!

