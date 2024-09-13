Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us now deep into the month of September, what more is there to say about Twisted Metal season 2 over at Peacock?

First and foremost, the thing that we should say here is that production is underway in Toronto! Anthony Mackie and the rest of the cast are hard at work cooking up something fierce, and we hope that this next batch of episodes is action-packed, dramatic, and above all else interesting. We certainly believe that we’re in a spot here where the story is going to build up in a way that it more closely mirrors the games, and that is personally a thing that we’re pretty excited about.

Of course, none of this is some sort of direct indicator that we’re going to get news on a Twisted Metal season 2 date in the near future. As a matter of fact, we would be pretty shocked if one is revealed between now and the end of the year! Remember that there are still a lot of things that have to be done to get the production in a comfortable place to announce something. Think in terms of special effects and beyond just that, a perfect spot on the Peacock schedule.

We just hope that no matter when season 2 does come, there is a little bit more attention around it than even what we saw the first time. We would argue personally that this was one of the more underrated shows from when it was last on the air. Is it a perfect series? Hardly, but it was extremely fun and captured the spirit of the games perfectly. It also managed to give the franchise more of a consistent story, and that was not always there once upon a time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Twisted Metal right now, including other updates on casting

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Twisted Metal season 2 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







