Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe on filming, sad goodbye

While you prepare to see the Outlander season 7 part 2 premiere on Starz in November, there is more you should remember here. Filming for the eighth and final season is still happening and in a matter of weeks, the cast will need to say goodbye — and of course, that will not be easy. For many of them, this is the show that skyrocketed them to stardom, and their lives are fundamentally different because of it.

Of course, Caitriona Balfe is aware of this more than most, and she is already preparing to be emotional once things are done.

Speaking per Variety while at TIFF promoting her upcoming film The Cut, the actress behind Claire Fraser (who is also a producer) gave an update on where things stood:

“I think we have about a month left to shoot, so I’m about teetering close to the nervous breakdown stage … It’s been eleven years, so I’ve literally seen everybody that I work with more than I’ve seen my family or anything else … These people are who I spend every day with, so it’s going to be so sad to say goodbye to everybody and not see them on a regular basis.”

At one point, it did appear as though the seventh season was going to be the final one, and as a result of that, there will be nostalgia aplenty through these upcoming episodes. We tend to think that the same will be said for season 8, which will also take you further into Diana Gabaldon’s work. Just know that the show is not planning to give you the same ending that she will eventually get to in the books; while the two versions of the story are in conversation with each other in some ways, they are not meant to be carbon copies and end things in the same spot.

