Reacher season 3: Is a Neagley spin-off coming soon?

Here is some news on the Reacher front that is worthy of insane excitement — but also surprise at the same exact time.

According to a report from Deadline, there are talks underway for a new spin-off titled Neagley that would be based entirely around Maria Sten’s character from the Lee Child books / the Prime Video hit. She is one of the few consistent presences within the life of Jack Reacher, and even though she is not in the book that is the basis for season 3 (Persuader), Prime Video has already confirmed that she will be turning up in some capacity.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

When you think about it, the idea of a Neagley series feels like a no-brainer. The character feels worthy of being an action star in her own right and beyond just that, it feels like there is space for her to do this while also appearing here and there on the main show, as well. Given how Reacher is often a lone wolf, you do not have to try and put her into every single episode of it in order to work.

Given that nobody at Amazon has officially confirmed anything as of yet when it comes to the future of Reacher on the air, our hope is simply that there will be news confirmed on this prior to the start of season 3 in the new year. That season has already been filmed and at this point, it is really just up to the folks in post-production to ensure that there is an awesome end product here.

Just don’t view the idea of a Neagley spin-off as a suggestion that we are going to be seeing the end of the main show anytime soon. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that both of these products can coexist in some way.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Reacher, including more season 3 premiere date hopes

Would you watch a Reacher spin-off that is focused around Neagley?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some more updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







