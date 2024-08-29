Claim to Fame season 3: Shane is Marlon Brando’s grandson!

Tonight Claim to Fame aired a two-hour finale event and in the first hour, it was clear that Mackenzie was the target.

We know that Shane wanted Mackenzie out and ultimately, he and Hud teamed up in order to try and make that happen. She ended up being the Guesser, and that put her in the oh-so-tough spot where she had to work extra-hard to figure some things out. Here’s the big twist: She decided to be the Guesser tonight, hoping that she could make the move and take out a target.

So what did she decide to do with that power? She didn’t have a lot of candidates, but she ended up choosing Shane — the very person who Hud tried to protect. This was her big strategic move on her part to, at the very least, ensure that she made the finale. She guessed Marlon Brando for him, and she was right! Shane is the grandson of the legendary actor, and we almost feel bad for the guy. He played a fantastic game and yet, at the same time one clue coming out at the wrong time can doom you. There were just too many things that lined up close to the finish line.

We do tend to think that this was not the lineup for the finale we anticipated. Adam has been a target for weeks. Meanwhile, Hud being related to John “Cougar” Mellencamp is so abundantly obvious and yet, it is insane that nobody in there can see it. Why are they missing out on what feels like it is almost directly in front of them? (Also, Hud has appeared on a reality show before where it was clear who he was — we thought it was going to be easy to figure him out.)

Related – Is there going to be a Claim to Fame season 4 over at ABC?

What did you think about Shane being Marlon Brando’s grandson on the Claim to Fame finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







