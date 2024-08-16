Evil season 5: Is there still any hope for renewal, revival?

Given that the Evil series finale is currently poised to arrive on Paramount+ next week, this feels like the perfect time to discuss the future. Or, to be more specific, whether or not the show is even going to have more of a future.

So where do things stand at present when it comes to season 5? As so many longtime fans are already very-much aware, the series has been canceled at the aforementioned streaming service, and there is no evidence that this is about to change. What may complicate things further there is that with a potential change in ownership, it puts things perhaps into even more flux than you would otherwise see. Even if some executives wanted to change their mind on the show, bringing it back right now is not that simple or easy.

Here is what we will say at present: We are sure that Paramount and their executives have seen how well the earlier seasons of Evil have fared on Netflix. We’re also pretty sure that Netflix is well-aware of it as well! There may be some behind-the-scenes discussions, though it does not mean the series will find a new home. Clearly, the cast all want to come back judging from their social-media discussions.

As for whether or not the series finale ties up all the loose ends out there, we’ll just say this — if it was impossible for the show to return after next week’s episode, why would everyone on the show be rallying for more? Our hope is that there are some answers to big stories from the past few years, but also still an open door for something more to happen down the road, if someone is interested.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

