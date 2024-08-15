Claim to Fame season 3: Is Shane related to Marlon Brando?

For the vast majority of Claim to Fame season 3, we have wondered a lot about who Shane’s celebrity relative truly is. However, at the same time, we got a pretty substantial clue tonight. Is he actually related to the legendary Marlon Brando?

The big clue that was dropped over this episode was that Shane’s relative was apparently a part of the original feature film Superman, and for those who have not heard as of yet, this is a movie that featured Brando in the cast alongside Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, and many others. If you think back to Shane’s “Two Truths and a Lie” earlier this year, his relative would be an actor and someone who has won an Academy Award in the past.

Now, the good thing about Shane being related to Brando is that his relative is not someone a lot of younger people are going to be actively thinking about. Do we think that a number of people under 35 know who Brando is? Sure, but we’re also not sure many of them would actually be able to describe what he looks like or recognize him based on a photo.

