Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 3, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given the events of the past few weeks, we don’t blame anyone for wanting more of this show and soon! There is so much to talk about and lampoon from the political climate of today, and the buzz around the show is even greater because we are entering the landmark 50th season.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to frown sharing a bit of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be until fall. The summer break continues, and it just so happens to be inconvenient timing when it comes to current events. There is 100% no denying that the show would be able to have a field day with a lot of this stuff at present.

Even though there are no Saturday Night Live episodes on the air at present, absolutely there is no shortage of headlines that are out there right now. Just look all across the board for a moment here! We’ve heard that both Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney are going to be exiting the series ahead of season 50; meanwhile, Maya Rudolph is going to make appearances at least this fall as Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Whether she stays on after the election, at least for now, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Colin Jost has been quite busy separate from the show, doing Olympics coverage for NBC this week while also being announced as the host of the pop-culture version of Jeopardy! for Prime Video. There is no speculation suggesting he will be leaving; instead, he’s just adding stuff to the resume. We do wonder if there is going to be a larger exodus of people moving into the end of season 50, but that’s a subject for another time.

Related – See what Kearney had to say about their Saturday Night Live exit

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the series does coming back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







